Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Wears Lilac Sports Bra & Leggings For Lesson On Warming Up Before Exercising

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted an instructional video to social media site Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to teach her 12.5 million followers how to properly warm up before working out.

For the demonstration video, the Australian native wore a sports bra and leggings outfit in a matching lilac color. The bra included thick shoulder straps and ended at the top of her rib cage, showing off her sculpted arms and shoulders and teasing a bit of toned tummy. The leggings rose high on her abdomen and contoured to her long, lean legs and shapely backside.

For footwear, Kayla went with a pair of white sneakers. She wore her long, straight brunette tresses in a high ponytail that spilled down her back and appeared to have also made up her face with a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

In the video, Kayla went through eight different warm-up exercises split into two groups. The first four exercises required the use of a foam roller while the second four relied on a resistance band. Kayla demonstrated the exercises in an open indoor space with wood flooring and placed a black exercise mat on the floor to cushion her body during the floor exercises.

In the caption of the post, Kayla stressed the importance of warming up before training sessions. She told her fans that it was important for them to understand why they need to warm up and how to know when their body is properly warmed up. In order for her trainees to know when they are warmed up, Kayla wrote that they should feel an increase in heart rate while their bodies should feel warm to the touch and ready to work out. She added that warming up prevents injury.

In addition to the eight exercises that Kayla demonstrated in the video, she told her followers that she recommends both cardio and movement to properly prepare the body for the work out. This could mean walking on the treadmill for five to ten minutes and then performing a bit of dynamic stretching.

The exercises that the fitness trainer demonstrated targeted the traps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves with the foam rollers while the second half of the warm-up involved shoulder rotations, thoracic rotations, leg swings, and single-leg raises.

Kayla’s warm-up video earned more than 10,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours.

“I’m so guilty about not taking the time to warm up- going to give this a try!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.