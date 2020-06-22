Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photos Of Her Dad For Father’s Day

Carrie shared some personal family photos with fans over the weekend.

Carrie Underwood treated fans to a rare look at her dad in a sweet post shared to Instagram for Father’s Day over the weekend. The country superstar posted an adorable tribute to the dads in her life on Sunday, June 21, as she gave her 9.7 million followers a look at a collage of snaps that featured her own father, Stephen Underwood, as well as her husband and father of her two sons, retired hockey player Mike Fisher.

Carrie’s upload featured two snaps of Stephen and two snaps of Mike.

The top left photo was a gorgeous shot of Carrie and Stephen on her wedding day back in 2010. The sepia-toned snap showed the two as Carrie held on to his arm while he walked her down the aisle. The star stunned in her big white wedding dress and held on to a large bouquet of flowers in her left hand.

The second photo in the upload, which came shortly after the star wowed fans with a selfie on a blanket, showed Stephen as he cuddled up to a small dog.

Carrie’s dad rocked a checked shirt as he put her left arm around the pooch and held it close to his chest while he looked down.

The collage marked a very rare appearance for Stephen on Carrie’s social media accounts, as she’s previously shared how her dad isn’t the biggest fan of the spotlight.

In the comments section, she borrowed a few lyrics from her own song “The Girl You Think I Am”, which she previously told People she actually wrote for her dad for her 2015 album Storyteller.

The heartfelt lyrics included a few poignant lines, including the words, “You always see the best in me when I can’t,” which she used in her tribute.

But it wasn’t just Stephen who got a special shout out for Father’s Day.

The collage also included two photos of Mike with his and Carrie’s sons, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah. One showed him as he played with Jacob while Isaiah climbed on him, while he got down on the floor and held up both of his sons with one arm each in the other.

Carrie told the former Nashville Predators captain — who she recently joined forces with for a couple’s workout — how much their boys want to be just like him and how he’s such a great example “of what a father’s love should look like.”

The “Southbound” singer closed out her post with three red heart emoji and the hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

A number of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section after Carrie shared the personal family photos.

“Such sweet pictures,” one person said.

“Beautiful family!!” another fan commented with a heart symbol.

“Your pictures are beautiful Carrie thanks for posting. Also Happy Father’s day to both your Dad & your husband. May God bless you & continue to be a blessing to you,” a third person said.

Carrie’s 2020 Father’s Day post has received more tan 156,000 likes in less than 14 hours.