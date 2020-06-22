Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Respond To Claims Of Sexual Assault

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took to Twitter late Sunday to respond to allegations of sexual assault from anonymous accounts. The actors, along with two co-stars, were accused of “sexual offenses.” Sprouse and Reinhart vehemently denied the claims in a series of tweets and expressed concern that the false accusations could potentially harm others.

Sprouse started the series of tweets explaining that he wasn’t taking the accusations lightly and vowed to get more information.

“I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” the young actor tweeted.

Reinhart retweeted her co-star’s message and shared the sentiment, insisting that she has “always taken sexual assault allegations seriously.” The stars then slammed the allegations as false. Sprouse described the accusations put forth as “factually untrue.” His co-star speculated the reason behind the claims.

“It was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast,” Reinhart insisted.

Both stars have stated that the intentions behind the accusations were to “cancel” the cast of the popular show Riverdale. Sprouse and Reinhart play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the teen drama series.

“This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me,” Sprouse wrote.

Reinhart couldn’t seem to understand why someone would lie about sexual assault, calling the notion “twisted.” The actress also pointed out the gravity of accusing someone of such harsh actions.

“This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers.”

Reinhart called the event “incredibly triggering” and “scary” as she has considered herself an advocate for survivors and prided herself on always believing the stories of victims.

Even though the claims impacted both actors, they were concerned not just for themselves but also how such allegations may affect others. The stars shared the belief that false accusations may impede other alleged victims from coming forward. Sprouse wrote that false accusations “cause tremendous damage” to victims.

“I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences,” Reinhart tweeted.

Fans were quick to provide support to Sprouse and Reinhart. Their tweets quickly received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with many of their fans stating that the two didn’t deserve to be falsely accused.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sprouse and Reinhart broke up in May after a three-year relationship.