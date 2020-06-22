Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes & A Cropped Sweatshirt At The Golden Gate Bridge

Brunette bombshell Yanet Garcia tantalized her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she shared several snaps of her curvaceous figure in sexy Daisy Dukes and a cropped sweatshirt. The pictures were taken in San Francisco, California, as the geotag indicated, and several of the shots featured the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

In the first snap, Yanet perched on a concrete ledge area with a breathtaking view of the bridge and the water. She rocked a colorful tie-dyed sweatshirt that revealed several inches of her toned stomach, and had her arms raised in a joyful pose. She paired the sweatshirt with high-waisted Daisy Dukes that appeared to be scandalously short, as some of her skin was visible even while she was sitting. Yanet’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back as she gazed out at the view with her back to the camera.

Yanet stood for the second snap and turned around to face the camera. Her toned legs were on full display in the look, and she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers and some sunglasses. She had a huge smile on her face as the wind blew her hair.

Yanet’s partner, entrepreneur Lewis Howes, was featured in the next two snaps, wearing a simple ensemble of a black t-shirt and grey jeans, and he held a small dog in his arms.

Yanet took a few more snaps in front of the Golden Gate Bridge solo before incorporating two other locations into her update. Yanet held her furry pup in two of the snaps as she walked alongside a gorgeous stretch of hydrangea bushes. She also took a picture and short video clip in a park area with a stunning view of the city.

Yanet’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 160,100 likes within eights hours. It also received 349 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg, i LOVE this mini photoshoot!!! So lucky to experience this,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful,” another fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You have never taken more beautiful pictures of your self,” a third fan remarked.

Many of Yanet’s followers also left her compliments in Spanish, studded with plenty of emoji to express their thoughts as well.

Yanet appears to be on a bit of a road trip exploring some scenic spots. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a stunning snap taken at Pebble Beach. In the picture, Yanet rocked a pair of tight black leggings with a multi-colored confetti print, and a black cropped sweater. She straddled a wide wooden railing and glanced over her shoulder with a smile on her face. A gorgeous view of the ocean and rock formations with trees sprinkled throughout was visible in the background.