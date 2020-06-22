Andi Dorfman Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Sexy Black Swimsuit

Andi Dorfman is having a grand time so far.

Andi Dorfman just moved from New York City to sunny California and she seems to be making the most of her first few days there. The former Bachelorette let her 1 million followers know exactly how she feels about her new surroundings in a recent Instagram share. She also stunned wearing a sexy black swimsuit that showed off her amazing physique.

Dorfman is currently on a girl’s trip with fellow Bachelor nation alum Amanda Stanton. They are staying at the Villa Royale in Palm Springs and apparently having a great time relaxing by the pool. Dorfman was having such a good time that she jokingly said in her Instagram stories that they may have to kick her out eventually. The 33-year-old former assistant district attorney from Georgia wowed her followers with a sultry snapshot of herself in a revealing swimsuit that exposed her mid-section and flaunted her stunning figure. She hinted in her caption that she is done with her winter weather gear.

In the Instagram snap, Andi Dorman was knee-deep standing in the pool modeling her black one-piece swimwear. The top portion was halter-style that criss-crossed around her neck with the fabric barely covering her full bosom and exposing her flat tummy. The bottom half featured high-cut leg openings with a few black fringes dangling down one of her toned thighs. She also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat. Her long brown hair cascaded down around her shoulders.

The brunette beauty had her head slightly bent upwards with the sunshine beating down on face. her left hand was holding onto the hat, while the other one was hanging down by her side. It appears that Dorfman was just posing for the photo at that point as her sexy swimsuit was completely dry.

It’s no wonder that Andi Dorman is already loving her new surroundings. The backdrop of the picture gave a big hint as to why she doesn’t seem to be looking back on her former digs in New York. The background behind her revealed the gorgeous mountains and tall palm trees that the area has to offer.

Dorfman has not revealed exactly what part of California she has moved to. It may be that she will stay in Palm Springs permanently or she was just paying a visit before her new reality sets in. Wherever her new home is, the reality star had already made it clear that she loves being in California.

Also this weekend, Andi Dorfman shared her first Instagram post from the Golden State and she was on fire in another skin-revealing bathing suit. Her caption on that one made it clear that she wasn’t planing on leaving California for a long time.