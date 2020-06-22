Stefflon Don Rocks Blue Braids In Eye-Catching Crop Top For Latest Outfit Post

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself in an eye-catching ensemble.

The “Phone Down” songstress stunned in a cut-out crop that consisted of the colors blue, black, and white. The garment helped displayed her midriff as well as her decolletage, which she accessorized with a chain featuring a pendant that said “Don.” Steff’s attire featured long sleeves that had tassels hanging off them. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted white pants and styled her long blue hair in braids. Steff appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and contour.

The rapper posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Steff was snapped from a low angle. She looked down at the camera lens with her legs crossed over and her left arm stretched out. Steff was photographed in front of a large window and stared at the camera lens with an intense expression.

In the next slide, Steff was captured from the thighs-up. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop and crossed both her arms over in front of her. The 28-year-old faced directly in front of the camera with a fierce look and oozed confidence.

For her caption, Steff wrote an inspirational quote about never underestimating yourself. In the tags, she credited the photographer, Salim Adam.

Steff didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, in separate Instagram uploads, the entertainer has been sharing other snapshots of herself taken at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 680 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.4 million followers.

“Beautiful girl, I love you so much,” one user wrote, adding the love heart emoji.

“She’s so pretty to me!” another devotee shared.

“You just look simply marvelous, beautiful, and breathtaking,” remarked a third fan.

“A fu*king babe!” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she impressed fans in a low-cut multicolored top with thick straps and a zip going up the front. Steff completed the outfit with semi-sheer skintight black pants and high heels that gave her some extra height. She opted for long curly blond hair, which she styled in a high ponytail. Steff rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and accessorized with a silver jeweled chain, a thin necklace with a pendant, rings, and a bracelet.