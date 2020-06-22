Brielle Biermann Films Herself In A Strapless Bikini With Large Cut-Outs

The 23-year-old posed at the top of the stairs in a pretty revealing bikini.

Brielle Biermann showed off plenty of skin over the weekend when she filmed herself while she posed on her stairs in a skimpy bikini from her mom’s new line. The Don’t Be Tardy and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star put her fit and toned body on full show for her 1.3 million Instagram followers as she turned the camera on herself to give fans a look at her body in a revealing two-piece.

The video, which she shared with fans on Sunday, June 21, can still be seen for a few more hours via Brielle’s Instagram story. It showed the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann as she shot out a sultry look in her swimwear. She posted the clip with a heavy filter called Glow, which added large sparkles to herself and her surroundings.

The 23-year-old wowed as she filmed herself in a large mirror with her left hand while she stood at the top of the staircase. The ornate black metal railings could be seen behind her as well as a large window.

As for her bikini, Brielle — who previously revealed her tanning secrets in a white bikini on Instagram earlier this year — showed off a strapless look from Kim’s recently launched Salty K line.

The two-piece was made up of a bandeau-style top with three large cut-outs that stretched horizontally across her chest.

She kept things matching with a pair of bottoms in the same material. They also showed off plenty of skin with two large cut-outs on either side of her hips. Brielle pulled up the sides to make the bikini high-waisted so her legs looked extra long.

Both the top and bottom were light blue with a cream floral design.

Brielle had her long, dark hair down as she showed off the two-piece on social media. She flipped her hair back with her right hand and pouted her full lips slightly as she looked at herself on her phone screen.

The reality star had a large scrunchie on her left wrist which matched her swimwear as well as several gold bracelets.

In the post, she tagged the official account of Kim’s newly-launched swim line. Brielle began the video zoomed out to show off her fit body to the knees, but gradually zoomed in closer to focus on her head and torso.

But this is far from the first or only time that Kim’s eldest daughter has showed some skin on social media.

Earlier this month, she wowed fans once again in a hot pink, deep plunging bikini top as she posed for a photo which she also shared via Instagram stories.