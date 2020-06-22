Jana Duggar Calls Dad Jim Bob ‘Fun Loving’ In Instagram Tribute

Jana Duggar called her father Jim Bob “fun loving” in an Instagram tribute for Father’s Day. The reality star took to the social media sharing site to honor the Duggar family patriarch with a series of sweet throwback photos and one current pic where the gorgeous young woman posed alone with her dad.

Jana shared a slideshow of four images with Instagram. She spoke fondly of her father’s joyful personality, displayed many times on the family’s two TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

In the first pic, Jim Bob and his wife of 36 years, Michelle, were seen in a photo that was likely taken around 1990, shortly after the birth of twins Jana and John-David. The infants were seated on Jim Bob’s lap in the image. The couple’s son Josh, likely around age 1, was seen standing in front of Michelle. Jim Bob was casually dressed in a white shirt and dress pants. Michelle wore her dark hair full on top and long on the bottom with what appeared to be blond highlights. She wore a flower-print dress with a white collar. John-David and Josh sported white shirts and blue pants. Jana wore a pink ruffled dress with a bow atop her head.

In the second image, which might have been taken recently, Jana and her father posed during one of the family’s many getaways. Jana wore a cranberry-colored top and jean jacket that she paired with a gray skirt and white sneakers. Her hair was long and loose. Jim Bob was dressed casually in a dark collared shirt and dress pants.

The third pic appeared to be taken in a professional setting. Michelle, Jim Bob, Josh, Jana, and John-David were joined by little sister Jill. Born in 1991, she appeared to be 1 year old in the snap. Michelle was visibly pregnant with sister Jessa, who would enter the world in 1992. The family wore coordinating outfits of red, white, and blue for the photo.

The final image was of Jana and her father at what appeared to be an amusement park. It might have been Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, a favorite quick getaway for the Duggar clan as depicted on their television series. It is unclear which of the Duggar sons is seated in a carriage beside them in the pic, although in the comments section a fan stated it was Josiah. Father and daughter wore red and white for the photo. Jana sported a white shirt and a long skirt for modesty. Her hair was tied back away from her face.

Fans loved the sweet images of the family. They shared their feelings in the slideshow’s comments section.

“How wonderful to grow up knowing your parents know you are a gift from God. Not everyone can say that,” remarked one follower of the reality television star.

“Awww. Such cute photos and memories!!” said a second fan.

“Jana has had the same face since day one,” noted a third Instagram user of the similarities in the eldest Duggar daughter’s appearance from her younger years through today.