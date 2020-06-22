‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice Rocks A Black Bikini In Father’s Day Post For Uncle Joe Gorga

The teenager wowed in a two-piece in a Father's Day upload for her uncle.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice wowed in a black bikini in two new photos shared to her Instagram account over the weekend to celebrate her uncle Joe Gorga on Father’s Day. The 19-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice shared the snaps — that appeared to be taken at Joe and wife Melissa Gorga’s vacation home — on Sunday, June 21, which showed her as she posed with her shirtless uncle during a trip to the Jersey Shore.

The first photo showed Gia as she posed alongside Joe outside on the deck. Gia flashed a big smile with her lips together and her long, highlighted hair cascading down over her right shoulder while she placed her right hand on her hip.

The teen flashed her tan and her toned tummy as she posed next to her uncle, who went shirtless in a pair of red swim shorts with a multicolored leaf print and a red baseball cap on his head.

As for Gia’s swim look, Teresa’s eldest daughter rocked an all-black two-piece made up of a crop top style top which appeared to sink lower on her left side for an asymmetric look.

She paired that with simple black bottoms that sat low beneath her bellybutton.

She accessorized with a necklace and a gold bracelet on her right wrist, as well as a blue hair tie.

The second photo was very similar to the first, but showed Gia with her lips parted as she smiled and also featured a photobomb from her sister, Milania.

The 15-year-old hilariously popped up in the background as she leaned out of the sliding glass door with a less than impressed look on her face.

Plenty of fans appreciated seeing Gia send a special message to her uncle, as the RHONJ stars’ close relationship has been heavily documented on the series ever since Joe and Melissa first joined the cast for Season 3 back in 2011. The snap received more than 58,000 likes and over 230 comments in less than 12 hours.

Their bond grew even stronger when Gia’s dad Joe served over three years in prison, which resulted in him being deported back to his home country of Italy, where he currently resides.

The teenager also shared a sweet post for her dad and her late grandfathers on the social media site to commemorate the annual holiday.

As for Teresa, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she also shared a Father’s Day message for her estranged husband on Instagram in which she told him how much she and their four daughters all miss him. In addition to Gia and Milania, the two are also parents to 16-year-old Gabriella and 11-year-old Audriana. Joe Gorga and wife Melissa are parents to 14-year-old Antonia, 12-year-old Gino, and 10-year-old Joey.