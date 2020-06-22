Jessica Simpson Pays Tribute To Her Dad Joe & Husband Eric Johnson With Heartfelt Instagram Posts

The 'Open Book' author penned beautiful tributes to the two most important men in her life.

Jessica Simpson paid tribute to the important men in her life on Father’s Day. The singer and fashion designer, 39, took to Instagram to share photos of her father, Joe Simpson, and her husband, Eric Johnson, as she commemorated them on their special day.

In her first post, Jessica shared a selfie alongside her dad as she posed wearing sunglasses and a big smile. In the caption to the daddy-daughter pic, the Open Book author described her father, who once worked as her manager, as “the ultimate gift a daughter could ever have,” and she thanked him for “sacrificing everything” for her. Jessica also described her dad as courageous and steadfast in the sweet tribute to the first man in her life.

In a separate post, Jessica shared a photo of her husband Eric surrounded by their three kids, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae. In the black-and-white photo, the Johnson sisters were wearing coordinating leopard print dresses and their brothers wearing a fuzzy jacket as they snuggled with their daddy. The former NFL player was smiling as he held on to his two youngest children in the sweet family pic.

In the caption to the post, Jessica described Eric as “the most thoughtful father in this universe.” The mom of three wrote that her husband of nearly six years is completely present with their kids and gives them his total attention as he makes them feel safe, nurtured, and loved.

Jessica described her handsome husband as “the peaceful leader” of their family and said that he is their greatest gift. The entrepreneur also wrote that her husband is her best friend.

In comments to the post, fans wrote that they are so happy for Jessica and her family.

“Now that painted a beautiful picture of a great dad,” one fan wrote. “Lucky them and lucky you.”

“You are a very lucky woman,” another fan wrote to Jessica. “To find a man like that makes you a millionaire! Money means nothing.”

“You struck gold four times,” another fan wrote to Jessica. “This is the best season of your life.”

Others praised Jessica’s husband for voluntarily giving up alcohol as a show of support to his famous wife when she decided to quit drinking several years ago.

“I admire that he stopped drinking when you did,” one fan wrote of Eric. “I felt really connected to the love he had for his family when I read that in your book.”

Jessica wrote in detail about her father and her husband in her memoir, Open Book, but her new pictures of the men in her life speak a thousand words.