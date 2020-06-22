Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s Sons Meet For The First Time During Adorable Video Chat On Father’s Day

The celebrity dads had a sweet meet-and-greet with their baby boys.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen had a virtual meet and greet with their sons to introduce them to one another for the first time.

On Father’s Day, the 53-year-old AC360 star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his newborn son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, while Cohen sat alongside his own son, Benjamin, 1, as the babies met during a virtual chat from their famous dads’ New York City homes.

In a sweet segment on the Bravo late-night show, Cohen 52, introduced his 16-month-old son to baby Wyatt, who was born via surrogate in April. The future friends have been unable to meet in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ben, this is Wyatt Cooper, he’s gonna be your good buddy!” the Watch What Happens Live host said. “If you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”

Cohen also noted that the fathers and sons will be doing plenty of travel together in the future and he mentioned Brazil as a possible destination.

The Bravo star noted that Wyatt looks just like his famous dad as he admired his blue eyes and said, “Wyatt looks like a mini-you, Anderson!”

The two also joked about baby Wyatt’s striped outfit, which Cooper said looks like a bathing suit from the 1920s.

After the first-time father put his baby boy up to the camera for a close-up, Cooper said of his son, “His lower lip trembles every now and then, it’s very adorable.”

In comments to the YouTube video of the adorable meeting, fans posted sweet messages for the celebrity dads and their baby boys.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen in so long my ovaries ache with joy!” one fan wrote. “Happy Fathers Day you two!”

“Watching these two with their babies makes me so happy,” another added.

“AC & AC…What a good look for you both. Happy Father’s day,” a third viewer wrote.

“I could not stop smiling watching this,” another added. “Two little mini me’s.”

Cohen has been teasing the meeting between the two babies since the day Wyatt was born. In April, after Cooper made his baby announcement in an emotional reveal on his CNN news program, Cohen took to Instagram to post a photo of the new dad kissing his son on the forehead. In the caption to the post, the Bravo host wrote that baby Wyatt couldn’t have come at a better time and he added, “I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!”

Fans know that Cohen has been helping Cooper out with his new role as a first-time father. The Bravo star recently revealed that he has been passing down stylish baby clothes to his pal and that he even shared his nanny with the new dad.