Kelly Ripa Posts Smoking Hot Shirtless Pic Of Husband Mark Consuelos For Father’s Day

The 'LIve With Kelly and Ryan' star posted a photo of her husband in Italy.

Kelly Ripa paid tribute to her husband Mark Consuelos by posting a shirtless photo of him for Father’s Day.

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, shared a throwback from a family trip to Europe which showed a shirtless Mark standing by the sink in a hotel bathroom in Italy with a white towel wrapped around his lower body. In the photo posted to her Instagram page, Mark was shaving while the couple’s two youngest kids, Lola and Joaquin, intently watched him.

In the caption to the pic, Kelly noted that the pic was taken on Father’s Day back in 2010. The TV host also joked that Mark was teaching the kids how to shave in the photo.

In comments to the post, fans raved about the photo, with some writing that they thought the pic looked like an advertisement.

“I seriously thought that this was a magazine ad until I saw Joaquin,” one fan wrote.

Others zeroed in on Kelly’s hot hubby.

“My God that body,” one fan wrote.

“Hubba Hubba,” another wrote of Kelly’s husband of 24 years.

“Thank you for this Kelly!” added pal Lisa Rinna. “You’re doing God’s work.”

While the new pic of Mark is a gift for her fans, Kelly has actually been celebrating Father’s Day for days on her Instagram page.

Late last week, the mom of three shared a photo of Mark holding their daughter, Lola, when she was a newborn. And earlier on Father’s Day, the All My Children alum paid tribute to all of the most important men in her life when she posted an Instagram slideshow that featured own dad, Joseph Ripa, her father-in-law, Saul Consuelous, and of course her husband Mark alongside their kids Lola, now 19, Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 17.

“Shout out to the dads! Aka #daddies #fathers #pops #papa I am lucky enough to have the best father, father in law and father for my kids. Love you gents,” Kelly wrote alongside a series of throwback family photos.

Of course, Kelly wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to Mark on Father’s Day. The couple’s daughter Lola also took to Instagram to share a sweet daddy-daughter pic from back in the day, and she also posted photos on her Instagram story in which she called Mark “#GirlDad” and “Best Dad.”

“Happy Father’s Day DAD,” Lola captioned a pic of Mark holding her as a baby. “Love you so much.”