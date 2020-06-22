Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Makes Sly Jab At John Bolton On Twitter

Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo appeared to be poking fun at former National Security Adviser John Bolton in a recent tweet where he shared a photo of himself appearing to laugh at the news that Bolton had been fired by the White House.

Pompeo’s tweet came on a day when Bolton has been firmly in the headlines thanks to his new book about the administration and the release of his first major interview.

Bolton and Pompeo have butted heads before, both working directly with President Donald Trump on foreign policy, and Pompeo has made no great secret of his lack of respect for Bolton.

The photo, which appears to be a screenshot from a television broadcast, Pompeo can be seen laughing, while the news running below him announces the termination of Bolton’s employment in the Trump administration.

Pompeo tweeted the photo just moments after an interview with Bolton was published in The Daily Telegraph, in which the former administration official announced that he wouldn’t be supporting the president for reelection in November, according to The Hill.

The same article seemed to dig further at the administration with Bolton announcing that he would support presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. However, according to The Hill, a spokesperson for Bolton denied that the former national security adviser planned to support the Democratic candidate, saying that he wouldn’t support either of the major parties in the fall.

The secretary of state called out Bolton on his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened and Pompeo likely feels he has reason for thinking badly of Bolton since he accused Pompeo of trash-talking the president behind his back.

Pompeo responded to that accusation in a tweet last week saying that, “I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehood.”

The secretary of state has spoken out against Bolton’s book saying that there is more than one false claim in the book which indicates that the president has made deals with foreign powers that benefited his reelection campaign more than the American people.

The Trump administration, however, has maintained a united front, saying that Bolton is a disgruntled former employee and he was let go from his administration position due to his lack of continuity with the president on issues of foreign policy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, administration officials, accused Bolton of constantly wanting to engage in conflict, which was out of step with the president’s vision for international relations.