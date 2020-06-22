Justin Timberlake Shares Emotional Father’s Day Post: ‘All People Are All Created Equal’

Father-of-one Justin Timberlake shared an emotional and lengthy post today to Instagram. In honor of Father’s Day, Justin dedicated his post to his son Silas Timberlake, and to all the other dad’s out there. Attached to four photos of himself with his son was a very long caption which the singer used to reflect on being a father and the current protests for racial equality in the United States. Justin has been very vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement and protests on social media and tied it into his Father’s Day dedication.

“Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin,” he began the post.

Justin said it’s important to teach his son these things because he will pass these lessons on when he has a son of his own in the future.

“And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country… I’m reminded today that the first lessons start at home.”

The “My Love” Singer went on to say he was grateful for both of his dads and his mother teaching him those lessons early on. He also thanked his parents for listening to him when he had something to teach them about things they hadn’t learned.

“I pray for that humility with my own son,” he continued.

Justin has been sharing posts on his timeline demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks. He participated in Blackout Tuesday and has been a staunch advocate for the BLM movement.

Toward the end of the post, he thanked his wife Jessica Biel for being his partner and friend throughout life and thanked Silas for being his son and for teaching him things along the way.

Jessica also shared a touching post on her own Instagram timeline where she said her husband is the father who protects, provides, and plays. The actress noted being a father can be a “thankless job” but wanted to thank Justin for everything he does for their family. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer commented on the photo that he loved her and Silas “to the moon and back.”

The comment section on both posts was flooded with well-wishes from fans on the special holiday.