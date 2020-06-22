Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Called ‘Mean Girl’ For Celebrating Empty Seats At Trump Rally By ‘Fox & Friends’ Host

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is partially to blame for the number of empty seats at Donald Trump’s Saturday campaign rally, according to the hosts of Sunday’s Fox & Friends. David Edwards of Raw Story reported the hosts went on to call the Democratic congresswoman a “mean girl” while talking about her cheering on teens who some think had a hand in keeping attendance well below capacity in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“This kind of makes my blood boil,” the show’s co-host Jedidiah Bila said as the conversation moved to Ocasio-Cortez’s role in the incident. “One thing I cannot stomach is an adult mean girl. Why would you be proud of people for doing something, first of all, just nasty. If you’re going to buy up tickets to try to fake somebody out and make them think — I mean, that’s just nasty behavior.”

Another of the show’s hosts, Pete Hegseth talked about how the Democrats had claimed Russia was interfering with the 2016 campaign and then compared what people who reportedly signed up for tickets to the Trump rally with fake info did leading up to the event. Speaking about Ocasio-Cortez he said it was telling how happy she was about interfering with the rally.

“Now, she’s so proud of this millennial zoomer campaign interference. It’s very, very telling.”

The third host of Sunday’s Fox & Friends, Griff Jenkins said it was obvious that there were some empty seats in the arena, but there weren’t enough to get as excited as the Democratic congressperson had been earlier in the weekend.

The three hosts were referring to a response Ocasio-Cortez issued on Twitter to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Saturday night. Parscale claimed the reason the venue held a reported 6,200 supporters, despite being able to seat as many as 19,000 is that Democratic protestors had blocked the stadium’s entrances.

“Actually you just got rocked by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations and tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID. Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud.” Ocasio-Cortez posted.

Edwards said the hosts of the news program seemed to believe the congressperson was somehow to blame for the actions of the alleged Tik Tok users despite not making any claims she had know about their plans prior to the event.

In a subsequent tweet, Ocasio-Cortez did also say she appreciated the other group of people who were reportedly responsible for the campaign not having the kind of attendance it expected.

“KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too,” she posted.