Chrissy Teigen Pays Tribute To John Legend In Sweet Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen shared a series of adorable photos featuring John Legend enjoying fatherhood.

Chrissy Teigen turned to Instagram on Sunday, June 21st to celebrate her husband John Legend on Father’s Day. The model and social media personality shared a series of adorable photos, each one capturing Legend’s evident love of fatherhood.

In the first photo, Legend grinned from ear to ear, while wearing a hat shaped like a taco. In his arms he held he and Teigen’s 4 year old daughter Luna. Luna was dressed in an outfit that matched nicely with her dads, in a black dress with tacos printed on it. Her curly brown hair was pulled back with a yellow bow and she gave her father a kiss on the cheek.

In the second photo, Legend held a much younger Luna wrapped up in a fluffy white blanket. The final two photos featured the couple’s younger child, 2 year old Miles. In one photo, Miles sat perched atop his father’s lap while playfully poking him in the face with one finger. Teigen also included a throwback image of Miles as a baby. In the sweet snapshot, Legend laid in bed while clutching his infant son to his chest.

In her caption, Teigen acknowledged that her husband has many talents and callings in life. Among these are acting, singing, songwriting and producing. However, she is certain that his greatest calling is being a father.

The sweet tribute post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 400,000 likes in only a few hours. Teigen boasts 30.3 million followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans and followers commented upon the post, complimenting Teigen on the sweet snapshots and taking the time to wish Legend a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s day John and all the super dads in the world!” wrote one social media user.

“Happy Father’s Day to your husband! You guys are the best! There is clearly a lot of love in your home. Love you guys!” another person wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your husband and family with us tonight! Your Instagram posts are the best!” one person remarked.

“Happy Fathers Day John…you rock. Great Photos Chrissy,” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen is known for being extra open and honest on social media, whether it be about her family or personal matters. Most recently, Teigen took to Instagram to announce that she had undergone surgery to remove breast implants. Her daughter took the time to congratulate her mother on her successful surgery by creating a comical get well card.