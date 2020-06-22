‘Counting On’ Star Jeremy Vuolo Reflects On His Family & Takeaways From The Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeremy Vuolo has been staying at home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic. The Counting On star stated his feelings and thoughts on Saturday on all that has transpired in the past few weeks. He and his wife, Jinger Duggar, spent plenty of time with their almost 2-year-old daughter Felicity at their home in L.A., which has given both of them time to reflect on how it has affected them personally.

Jeremy shared a few things that he has learned on Instagram. Despite it being hard to stay away from their loved ones, the reality stars have tried to take it all in stride. He shared in his fairly long post that he and Jinger have enjoyed the alone time together during the stay-at-home order. He said that it gave them the time to slow down from their busy lives. The married couple just recently started their own podcast to help encourage others in different aspects of life. These past few weeks likely gave them the time to get it set up.

Jeremy also talked about Felicity being totally alone with them with no other kids to interact with. He sounded a little concerned on how she will adjust to being around others her age once again. Even their Counting On crew hasn’t been around to film.

He also gave his followers three “takeaways” that he had learned from these difficult months. One of them was “obey the government,” as it says in the Bible. The Duggar family, including Jeremy Vuolo, live their lives from a Biblical standpoint and he pointed that out in his post.

In addition to his caption, the pastor shared a sweet snapshot of him and Felicity admiring a statue of a crow. The Duggar granddaughter had her hand out trying to touch it. Jeremy is holding her in his arms as she was reaching for the bird. Felicity was dressed in a bright red shirt with blue jeans. She appeared to be entranced by the statue.

The day after the TLC star shared his post, Jinger Duggar sent her husband some love for Father’s Day. She was not shy about letting him know what a wonderful and caring father he is to their daughter on Sunday and her followers loved that she did that. The adorable photo that went along with her post seemed to verify just how much the father and daughter adore each other.

Counting On returns on July 7 with a whole new season with Jinger and Jeremy’s big move to Los Angeles as one of the highlights coming up.