Tamra Judge Details Heather Dubrow’s Firing From ‘RHOC,’ Says ‘She Took It Bad’

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is shedding light on the firing of her old co-star Heather Dubrow. Heather joined the show in Season 7 and exited after Season 11, but it wasn’t necessarily by choice. Tamra explained what went down between Heather and a Bravo executive that caused the television personality to not be invited back.

“Their biggest mistake,” Tamra said on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.”The show has not been the same since she was gone. I think it was a personal thing, I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo.”

Tamra didn’t name names but did suggest it was someone higher up at Bravo that caused her to be let go prematurely. According to the gym owner, it was due to “personality clashes” between Heather and this executive and apparently they couldn’t see eye to eye.

“She wanted things done a certain way, but trust me, there’s people on the cast right now that are way worse. Way worse. On [the producers] like crazy, yelling and screaming, blowing their phones up … yeah.”

Tamra didn’t specify which women currently on the cast have this type of relationship with producers of the show but it could include anyone from Shannon Beador to Kelly Dodd.

“I felt like [Heather] was amazing on the show. She gave the show a little bit of class, a little bit more class than it has right now. She [always had] fun trips and exciting things planned for us and it’s not like something she just did for TV because she still does it.”

According to Tamra, Heather didn’t take her firing very well. She was shocked and had to unfollow all kinds of Bravo personalities on social media to avoid seeing anything that might make her upset. Tamra also claimed Heather was offered a part-time role, which she believed was some sort of punishment her friend wouldn’t take. Tamra, who has also been let go, was offered a part-time role as well for the upcoming season but declined it. It’s rumored she has her own show with Vicki Gunvalson in the works.

After news broke of Tamra and Vicki being let go from RHOC, Heather reached out to her friend and was shocked at the news. The former Malibu County star told Tamra it took her almost three years to get over being fired, and before she could start watching the Housewives again and following Bravolebrities on social media.