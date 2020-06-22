Bruna Rangel Lima Poses In A Little Black Chemise

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram account on Sunday, June 21, sharing a photo of herself wearing a sexy little black chemise that showcased all of her curves.

She knelt in front of a large mirror, looking into the glass. Her lips were slightly parted as she brushed a strand of hair back.

The Instagram model rocked the lingerie, which featured thin straps that curved around her shoulders. The top boasted lacy panels over her chest. As the ensemble curved down her body, her hourglass figure and fit physique were on full display. The hem of the short number ended at her upper thighs.

Bruna’s hair was parted in the middle, her roots a darker brunette shade. Her tresses transitioned into a lighter blond hue, giving her straight strands a two-toned look. Her locks tumbled down her back and over one shoulder, curving around her chest and ending at her abdomen.

As for her jewelry, she wore silver rings on her fingers. Her nails were lacquered with a black polish that matched her ensemble.

Bruna seemed to wear a face full of makeup, choosing to play up her eyes in particular. It looked as if she wore a sparkling orange shadow on her lids that transitioned into a shimmering silver at the inner corners of her eyes. Her lids appeared to be swiped with black eyeliner, her feathery lashes curled upward in a dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara, while her waterline looked to be filled in with kohl pencil.

Her contoured cheekbones appeared to be brushed with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips seemed to be painted with a reddish-pink gloss.

In the comments section of the post, Bruna’s followers left adoring messages that expressed awe for her beauty.

“Love this look,” shared one admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“U look absolutely stunning,” replied a fan, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“How can you possibly contain all your FOXY all by YOURSELF BRUNA,” said a third social media user, including two smiley faces and a flame and thumbs-up emoji.

“So beautiful,” commented a fourth person, following up their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo garnered more than 83,000 likes and close to 800 comments.

Previously, on her Instagram story, Bruna shared a video of herself wearing a crop top and low-cut, fitted jeans, another flirty outfit that showcased her figure.