John Bolton’s Book Leaks Online Days Ahead Of Expected Release, Sharing Bombshells About Trump Administration

John Bolton’s book sharing alleged bombshells about the Trump administration is set for its public release next week, but leaked copies of the book have already spread across the internet.

As The Associated Press reported, the memoir from the former national security adviser is slated for a Tuesday release after withstanding a legal challenge from Trump and a security review. But the report noted that a PDF copy of The Room Where It Happened has already started circulating online, offering a free look at the allegations against Donald Trump.

The book’s publisher spoke out on Sunday, saying they are working to take down the illegally pirated copies of the book.

“We are working assiduously to take down these clearly illegal instances of copyright infringement,” said Simon & Schuster spokesman Adam Rothberg.

Many of Bolton’s critics have encouraged people to find and read pirated copies of the book, not giving Bolton a financial profit from his time in the White House. He has been criticized for pushing back against calls for him to testify during Trump’s impeachment inquiry in the House.

Many revelations from the book have already been reported after early copies were shared with news outlets. As The Inquisitr reported, Bolton wrote in the book that Trump “pleaded” with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help boost his chances of winning re-election. The Washington Post reported that Trump pressed the Chinese president during a one-on-on meeting in June 2019 while both were in Japan for a summit of world leaders.

At the meeting, Xi reportedly complained about China’s critics within the United States, which Trump interpreted as a reference to Democrats, Bolton claimed.

“He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.”

Bolton has come under the crosshairs for Trump and his close allies. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that Bolton could face jial time because of the revelations in the book, saying that Bolton included classified information. Navarro said that while Bolton will earn a financial profit from sales of the book, he also risks a jail sentence.

“He has done something that is very, very serious in terms of American national security. And he’s got to pay a price for that,” Navarro said.

Trump also insinuated that Bolton could face criminal charges, saying Bolton broke the law in publishing some of the material and that Bolton did not receive approval to publish the information contained in the book.