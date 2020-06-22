Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Claims With Evidence

Justin Bieber is speaking out in the wake of a sexual assault bombshell dropped by two women Saturday. Yesterday, accusations were made against the singer on Twitter from women who identified themselves as Danielle and Kadi. The women alleged Justin assaulted them in 2014 and 2015 respectively according to Vulture. Now Justin has taken to Twitter to defend himself in a slew of tweets, several of which include evidence that put holes in one of the women’s stories.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Justin started the thread of tweets. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

Justin first addressed the 2014 story from Danielle where she alleged the assault happened at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. The “Yummy” singer then shared photo evidence showing he was never at the Four Seasons on the date Danielle gave. He then admitted he was dating Selena Gomez at the time, and said he and his now ex-girlfriend were together the whole night. He included a YouTube video and fan photo showing himself with Selena and shared articles detailing how he showed up in Austin late on the night of the alleged assault.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Justin then commented that it was confirmed by the Four Seasons manager that he did not stay at the hotel on the 9th or 10th of March, 2014 and encouraged the press to call and ask the hotel themselves. The next tweet shared screenshots of confirmation of an Airbnb rental which he and Selena occupied with friends. He also stayed at a local Westin and included receipts for that stay as well.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” he continued.

At the time of this publication, Justin has not addressed the allegations from Kadi, whose story popped up on Twitter after Danielle’s had started to gain a lot of attention yesterday. Selena has also not responded to her inclusion in the story, and it’s unknown if she will come forward to help corroborate Justin’s evidence or not.

I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Fans of the 26-year-old pointed out holes in Kadi’s story after digging into her Twitter history. In now-deleted tweets from 2014 and 2015, Kadi suggested she could create a Twitter account with an attractive female for her avatar, say she slept with Justin, and said people would believe it. In another tweet, she said she would pay Justin to rape her.