‘General Hospital’ Star Laura Wright Shares Fun Pics With Wes Ramsey On Father’s Day

General Hospital stars, Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey, are not only on the same soap, but they are together in real life. They have shared many special moments together that the actress loves to share on social media with her fans. Her latest Instagram post happened to be on Father’s Day.

Sharing on the social media platform, Wright sent two photos of her and Ramsey on Sunday looking happy and content. The couple made their relationship official in 2017 and they have been going strong ever since. The first Instagram snap showed an up close shot of the lovebirds posing for the camera. The blond beauty had her famous curly locks worn down with plenty of soft waves throughout. She appears to had worn a little bit of makeup on her face-just enough to give her a natural look. She wore a peach-colored shirt in the pic.

Ramsey was cheek-to-cheek with his girl. He was standing there shirtless with blue shorts or pants on. Laura Wright had her hand gently touching his face in a loving way. The General Hospital actors both were smiling and looked relaxed. They also both had their sunglasses on the top of their heads.

The second photo appears to have been taken around the same time as the first one. Wright was wearing the same top, but Ramsey had thrown a grey t-shirt on. This time Laura Wright stood behind her guy with her arms around his chest. They were both laughing about something.

In addition to these snapshots, the soap actress posted another one specifically for Father’s Day. She thanked her ex-husband, John Wright, for being such a loving dad to their two kids. Lauren and John Michael. The exes seem to be on good terms since their divorce in 2016.

General Hospital is not yet filming any new episodes right now. The crew has been out of work for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. There has been no official word yet on when that will happen, but fans are anxious to get their favorite soap back.

The daytime drama has been airing classic reruns including the previous Nurses Ball festivities. Last week was all about Sonny and Carly Corinthos, which featured many of Laura Wright’s best scenes.

Wright and Ramsey do not share scenes together on the ABC soap, but they are both embroiled in major story lines separately. It will be weeks, maybe even months, before they are seen on screen. General Hospital will be sure to update when they are ready for the actors to get back to the studio.