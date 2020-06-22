Francesca Farago Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Tank Top And Panties

Canadian bombshell Francesca Farago sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted some sexy new content of herself on Sunday, June 21. The beauty shared the post with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model — who is best known for starring in Netflix’s latest reality show Too Hot to Handle — was photographed indoors while in front of a red background for the two-photo slideshow. Francesca took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between two sultry poses. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens in the first image.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in messy, natural-looking waves.

Per usual, Francesca appeared to be rocking some makeup for the series, adding a glamorous touch to her look. The application — which emphasized her natural facial features — seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, bronzer, and a nude lipstick.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her enviable and famous figure that stood out the most in the series, as she flaunted her physique with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white tank-top that did not leave much to the imagination. The garment, which was made out of a thin material, showed off Francesca’s busty assets as she had gone braless underneath. The top was also quite cropped — reaching just below her chest — and showed off her toned midriff.

She teamed the revealing top with an equally revealing pair of white underwear. The panties featured a high-rise cut that displayed her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere. The bottoms’ high-waisted design also helped to draw eyes toward Francesca’s slim core.

She revealed in the geotag that the photoshoot took place in West Hollywood, California.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, the model stated that she was “moving on” and upwards, before noting that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The spicy series was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, accumulating more than 305,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, more than 2,000 followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her figure, beauty, and revealing outfit.

“Looking amazing,” one user wrote.

“You’re lovely,” a second individual added.

The model has showcased her killer figure in a number of stunning snapshots for social media recently. Just yesterday, she stunned her fans with an eye-catching post that displayed her in a flattering cut-out bathing suit, per The Inquisitr. The photo accumulated more than 975,000 likes.