Teresa Giudice Shares Father’s Day Post For Estranged Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice is celebrating Father’s Day the most positive way she knows how. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared two posts Sunday celebrating her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, and her recently passed father, Giacinto Gorga. Teresa’s post to Joe was short and sweet, as she shared a blurry photo of her four daughters with Joe at the beach. The couple are parents to Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Teresa let Joe know that their daughters missed him today, and every other day as well.

Joe was grateful for the post and wrote back in the comment section.

“Thank you for being my angels, for showing the [world] you are my superstars!!! #bestdaughters #thankyoubestmomever.”

Despite being separated, the duo appears to still have respect for one another. Joe referring to Teresa as the “best mom ever” was quite the compliment.

In a more intimate post, Teresa remembered her late father on her first Father’s Day without him. She shared a clip show video which included images of herself, her father, her brother Joe Gorga, and her daughters.

“I miss you every single day, I miss your voice in the kitchen, I miss our Costco runs, I miss your laugh, I miss you so much. I find peace knowing you & mommy are walking barefoot on a beach together,” she wrote.

The pair’s oldest daughter also shared a touching post on her own Instagram feed where she recognized her father, grandfather, and Uncle Joe.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing people in my life and souls who keep me going every single day! Dad thank you for showing me how to show strength, Nonno thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, and Zio Joe thank you for being there when I always need you,” she wrote.

Joe shared a video on his own page to celebrate the day as well. The minute-long clip contained several photos of all four of his daughters and he said he wished he could be with them to give them a big hug today. Over the past week, the former reality star was sharing individual photos of his daughters to his timeline and commenting on how much he missed them and wished he could be around for all of their major life events that continue to happen.

Plenty of RHONJ fans left comments on all the respective posts wishing Happy Father’s Day to the men in the Giudice and Gorga families. Many sentiments showed regret for Joe who could not be with his four girls on such an important day.