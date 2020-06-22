Lauren Burnham Pays Tribute To Husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. On Father’s Day

Lauren Burnham expressed her gratitude for Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a sweet post.

Lauren Burnham took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21 to pay tribute to her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., for Father’s Day. Luyendyk, who is 38 years old, is the father of the couple’s 1 year old daughter Alessi.

In the sweet photo, Luyendyk can be seen sitting on a boat while holding his daughter who sat on his lap. He was shirtless, multiple tattoos visible on his chest and arm. He wore his hair, which he recently dyed light blonde, styled in spikes on the top of his head. The father of one smiled at the camera, the sun shining down on him.

Meanwhile, Alessi appeared to be content while taking in the scenery and lounging in a bright red life jacket. Her hair was bundled up on the top of her head in a tiny bun.

The photo was taken during a boat ride on Saguaro Lake, the fourth reservoir on the Salt River in the state of Arizona. The pair both reside together in Scottsdale.

In her caption, Burnham expressed her gratitude for Luyendyk, whom she married in 2019. She discussed how much she admired him for how good of a father he is to Alessi and a husband to her. The post accumulated 43,000 likes in only a few hours. Burnham has a total of 1 million followers on Instagram overall.

Many of Burnham’s fans and followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet father-daughter photo and to wish Luyendyk a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to him! Alessi is definitely blessed with the best parents!” wrote one social media user.

“Happy Father’s Day to your handsome husband. He looks like a wonderful father,” commented a second person.

“Happy Father’s Day! I hope his special day is filled with so much love, joy and laughter,” one person person remarked.

Others offered their opinion regarding Luyendyk’s new hair color.

“I actually have really come to like what you did with Arie’s hair! Happy Father’s Day to him!” someone wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is a bittersweet Father’s Day for Luyendyk as he and Burnham candidly shared recently that she suffered a miscarriage. The pair were not trying to get pregnant, but upon hearing the news they were overjoyed to give their daughter a sibling. They were so excited that they even sold their home with plans of purchasing a larger home so the new child would have their own room. The pair have decided to move forward with the move, even though it may be a little longer before they welcome a new addition into their family.