Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Fathers In Her Latest Adorable Instagram Post

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her father, former president George W. Bush.

The Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21 to share a sweet post in honor of Father’s Day. Within the post, she celebrated her husband Henry Hager, the father of their three children, as well as her own father former United States President George W. Bush.

In the first photo, Henry and Bush appeared to be sitting outside in a beautiful garden with lush greenery everywhere. The two men sat alongside one another, holding Jenna’s two daughters, now 7 year old Mila and 4 year old Poppy. Both men smiled broadly at the camera while holding on tightly to the two little girls.

In a second photo, Henry held his son Hal whom the pair welcomed into their family in 2019. Little Hal wore a rainbow onesie as he smiled up at the camera. On Henry’s side were both Poppy and Mila, still dressed in their pajamas.

Jenna included another photo in which her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, held a sleeping Hal in her arms while the former president looked on with a smile on his face. Jenna concluded the post with one more photo of her father who is now 73 years old. Former president Bush appeared to be dancing with his granddaughter Mila, who was dressed in doughnut print pajamas.

In her caption, Jenna expressed her gratitude for her father and for her husband, while also keeping in mind the father figures in her life who are no longer alive. Jenna lost her grandfather former President George H.W. Bush in 2018 and her other grandfather Harold Welch in 1995.

Jenna’s sweet post racked up 74,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the photos and to wish both the former president as well as Jenna’s husband a happy Father’s Day.

“I appreciate you sharing intimate family moments of your family with us. Nice to see a personal side to a former President. Happy Father’s Day to both gentlemen,” one person wrote.

“I love your dad! He is such a kind, gentle soul. You are very lucky to have him as a father,” another social media user remarked.

“You had a lovely Father to use as example to pick your husband. Gold stars all the way,” wrote one more person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenna frequently opens up about what she has learned from her family. Most recently, she told her co-host Hoda Kotb about some of the best advice her grandfather ever gave to her before his passing.