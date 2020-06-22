Lyna Perez Shows Off Major Cleavage For Sizzling Promotional Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Lyna Perez blessed her fans around the world with a sizzling new video that starred herself on social media on Sunday, June 21. The popular bombshell shared the post with her 5.2 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 27-year-old model was recorded indoors for the video, seemingly inside a condominium. Lyna switched between a number of sexy poses for the promotional video as she smiled widely and enjoyed a Bang Energy drink, exuding a playful-yet-sexy vibe.

Her long brunette hair, which featured a few blond highlights, was styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the video, elevating her overall appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, highlighter, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, and a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most, as she showcased them in three revealing ensembles.

The first outfit consisted of a cropped, black, Bang Energy tank-top that revealed a great deal of the model’s cleavage and her tiny core. She combined the garment with powder blue leggings that showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere.

The second look was similar to the first, differing only in color; the top was white, while the leggings were pink.

Meanwhile, the third outfit comprised a plain, black tank-top that again showcased her busty assets. Lyna paired this garment with tiny denim shorts that barely covered her derriere and highlighted her curvaceous hips. She finished the ensemble off with a short-sleeved, cropped Bang Energy jacket.

Lyna did not specify exactly where she was recorded for the video.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she asked her fans which look they liked best, before tagging Bang Energy’s apparel account. She also linked fans to Bang Energy’s account, as well as their CEO’s.

The smoking-hot clip received instant support from thousands of the model’s fans, amassing more than 10,000 likes and 30,000 views since going live just 45 minutes ago. An additional 300 followers also headed to the comments section to praise Lyna about her figure, beauty, and outfits.

“Hello gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Beautiful,” added a second fan, in Spanish.

“You are so hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

“All of them,” a fourth individual proclaimed, replying to the model’s caption.

Lyna has shared a number of sexy updates on her Instagram account lately. On June 20, she stunned fans after rocking a barely-there blue bikini that again showed off her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr.