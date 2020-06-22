Nicole Williams Flaunts Plenty Of Skin In A Skimpy Cheetah-Print Bikini

Nicole Williams spent a day at the beach in Malibu with her husband Larry English on Friday. The former WAGS star showed off her stunning physique in a cheetah bikini while also getting some love from the former San Diego Chargers linebacker.

The Daily Mail shared the photos of the couple spending some alone time together as they soaked up the warm California sun. Williams frolicked on the beach wearing a white cheetah bikini that flaunted her fit body. The top portion featured small triangular cups that barely covered her bosom. The thin straps went over her slender shoulders and a thin string below the cups wrapped around and tied in the back to keep it in place. The teeny tiny bikini bottoms were also triangular in shape and was held onto her petite hips with strings tied on each side. You could see her tattoo peeking out from behind the swimwear bottoms.

That is not all that was peeking out. Nicole Williams left little to the imagination when it came to her backside. Her pert derriere was shining in the photos as the bikini turned into a thong on her backside. The swimsuit flaunted the former reality star’s toned tummy and legs as she strolled along the sandy beach with the ocean waves rolling behind her.

Williams’ dark tresses was pulled up into a high ponytail that blew in the ocean breeze. She wore a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s harsh rays. She accesorized her skimpy suit with double chain necklaces, a bracelet, and hoop earrings. The 34-year-old bombshell appeared to have a medium shade of pink lipstick for some added color.

Larry English and his gorgeous wife packed on some PDA as they were enjoying their beach day. They sneaked in some smooches while holding onto what looked to be cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer. They appeared to only have eyes for each other as the couple cuddled and locked lips. English wore bright red swim trunks and a white baseball cap on his head. His many tattoos were front and center, as seen in the pictures.

The cheetah-print bikini seems to be the in thing this summer as many beautiful beach-goers have opted to wear them. Australian model Olivia Mathers just sent out a teaser of herself on Instagram in a stunning cheetah bikini. The style was a bit different than what Nicole Williams was seen in, but they both exposed plenty of skin.