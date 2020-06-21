Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her Fiance Joel Schiffman In A Sweet Father’s Day Post

Hoda Kotb paid tribute to her fiance Joel Schiffman in honor of Father's Day,.

The Today Shows Hoda Kotb took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21 to share a sweet tribute post to her fiance Joel Schiffman. In the photo, Schiffman sat in the couple’s living room while posing with their two adopted daughters, 3 year old Haley Joy Kotb and 1 year old Hope Catherine Kotb.

Schiffman seemed to be enjoying the special day, a broad smile on his face as he looked at the camera. He held little Hope on his lap who was wearing a bright colored floral outfit. The little girl looked down at a piece of yellow construction paper she was holding which appeared to be a Father’s Day card for her dad. The card featured tiny hand prints the girls had made using paint.

On Schiffman’s side stood Haley who leaned in close to her little sister while flashing a giant grin. The little girl’s hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she wore her white Elmo T-shirt that she is frequently seen in within Kotb’s social media posts.

In her caption, Kotb wished Schiffman a happy Father’s Day. Even though the couple were not engaged when they made the decision to adopt either of their daughters, Kotb has always insisted that there was never any question that her children would call him ‘Dad.’ The pair became engaged in November of 2019 and were planning a small wedding for this summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will likely be postponed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kotb made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past week during which time she expressed her disappointment regarding the fact that she will most likely not be able to tie the knot with Schiffman in 2020.

Kotb’s friends and followers took to the comments section to gush over the sweet post and to wish Schiffman a happy Father’s Day.

“What a sweet picture. Joel is cute but the babies are the cutest,” wrote one social media user.

“Happy Fathers Day Joel. Hope and Haley are so cute and look so much alike. You are a blessed man,” gushed another person.

“What a wonderful man to live out your dreams with. Happy Father’s Day to Joel!” remarked one more social media user.

Kotb’s own father, A.K. Kotb, passed away at the age of 51 in 1986. However, Kotb still took the time to honor him in a separate Instagram post. The post featured a black and white photo of her father wrapping his arm around her.

“And to anyone missing their dad today…you are not by yourself. Here’s to the dads in heaven,” she captioned the photo.