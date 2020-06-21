Tiffany Trump Wishes Donald Trump ‘Happy Father’s Day Dad’ In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Tiffany Trump took to Instagram to wish her father, President Donald Trump, a happy Father’s Day in a heartfelt Instagram post this afternoon. She shared several pictures of herself with her dad.

Tiffany is Donald Trump’s only child with his second wife, Marla Maples, and just last month, the president wished her happy graduation from Georgetown Law School. With his congratulations, he joked about needing a lawyer in the family. The recent law school graduate shared a series of three photos of herself with her dad, along with a heartfelt sentiment about how grateful she is to have him as her dad. Tiffany thanked President Trump for providing her with love and guidance, and she noted that he always believed in her.

In the first picture, Tiffany sat across from her dad at the White House Oval office. She appeared to be talking to him while he listened intently. The second shot showed an incredibly casual Trump as he laid on an unmade bed propped up with a pillow. He smiled at the camera while baby Tiffany slept soundly on his chest. Finally, in the third shot, Tiffany stood beside her father with her hand on his back as he sat behind his desk, and they both smiled for the photo.

Almost 22,000 Instagrammers hit the like button on Tiffany’s Happy Father’s Day post, and nearly 500 also left a reply for the first daughter.

“So amazing to be in the oval office with your father! We thank him for all he does,” gushed one fan of the president and his daughter.

“Happy Father’s Day to your hardworking, loving, caring, intelligent dad. We love you all very much,” a second enthused.

“Aww, these pics are so nice. I love the second one. You can see how much he loves you,” wrote a third follower who enjoyed the inside look at the president and his daughter’s earlier days.

“You are blessed! He must be so proud of you!!” a fourth devotee declared, including a red heart emoji.

A week before, Tiffany shared a photograph of herself and her dad walking outside on the porch at the White House, and she wished him a happy birthday with a similar message of gratefulness. Tiffany has been less heavily involved in her father’s administration and re-election campaign than her older siblings — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, who are her father’s children with his first wife, Ivana Trump. The president, who is a father of five, also shares one son, Barron, with First Lady Melania Trump.