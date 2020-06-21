Holly Sonders Straddles A Tennis Net In Semi-Sheer Top & Tight Bottoms

Former Fox Sports host, golfer, and model Holly Sonders ignited her Instagram feed for Father’s Day and posted a tempting snap in which she posed on a tennis court. However, the location where the photo was taken acted as much more than background dressing for the shot; it became a prop as well. Sonders draped one leg over the net at center court, flaunting her pert derriere and sinuous curves in a tantalizing pose.

The geotag indicated the location of the photoshoot as Cabo San Lucas, and the image featured Sonders’ athletic frame clothed in a revealing ensemble.

In the profile shot, Sonders stood with her left leg seemingly planted to the playing surface while interacting with the the net. Its top edge was wedged into the crook of her knee, between her tight thigh and toned calf. As a result of her contorting one leg in that fashion, the curves created by her waist, hips, and backside were accentuated.

She also appeared to arch her back slightly, and her muscular backside was in full focus.

Meanwhile, her upper half was covered by a semi-sheer white top with long sleeves, and her bronzed skin was partially visible beneath it. As the picture was snapped, Sonders grasped a handful of her long, brunette locks, which flowed back across the top of her head and hung down her back. Her head was turned to the right as her dark eyes narrowed — and her plump lips parted slightly — to complete her seductive expression.

The steamy photo proved to be a quick hit with her 475,000 followers on the platform.

“WOW!! Such smart and beautiful — you are a very special woman,” commented one admirer alongside a fire emoji.

“I don’t think that’s a legal move in tennis,” joked a second fan.

“I used to play tennis, not particularly well mind you, but I think your [sic] out of bounds Lol,” remarked another follower.

“You are perfect,” opined a fourth user, capturing the general tone of the comment thread.

As reported by The Inquisitr on June 19, Sonders similarly sizzled with a recent update in which she flaunted her chiseled abs while sporting a skimpy crop top and Daisy Dukes. That photo went on to amass more than 6,000 likes. It appears that Sonders’ influence continues to attract a great deal of attention on social media, and her online audience seems interested in her shares no matter the setting.