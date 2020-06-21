Holly Sonders Straddles A Tennis Net In Sheer Top, Tight Bottom

Former Fox Sports host, golfer and model Holly Sonders ignited her Instagram feed for Father’s Day, posting a tempting snap in which she posed on a tennis court. However, the location where the photo was taken acted as much more than background dressing for the shot; it became a prop as well with Sonders straddling the net at center court and flaunting her pert derriere and sinuous curves in a tantalizing pose.

The Insta-update was geotagged to Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur and featured Sonders’ athletic frame adorned with what might be the ideal outfit to help one cope with the hot, Mexican sun and still look good doing it — a sheer top and tiny bottom. The steamy photo proved to be a quick hit with her 475,000 followers on the platform.

“WOW!! Such smart and beautiful — you are a very special woman,” commented one admirer, while including the requisite fire emoji.

“I don’t think that’s a legal move in tennis,” joked a second fan.

“I used to play tennis, not particularly well mind you, but I think your [sic] out of bounds Lol,” remarked another in similar fashion.

“You are perfect,” opined another, perfectly capturing the general tone of the comment thread.

In the side-to-rearview shot, Sonders stood with her left leg seemingly planted to the playing surface while her right leg was draped over the opposite side of the net. Its top edge was wedged into the crook of her knee between her tight thigh and toned calf. As a result of her contorting one leg in that fashion, the curves created by her waist, hips and backside were accentuated.

She also appeared to arch her back slightly, causing her compact buns to protrude against the tight white bottom that concealed them.

Meanwhile, her upper half was covered by a semi-sheer white top with long sleeves, however her bronze-hued skin was partially visible beneath it. As the picture was snapped, she grasped a handful of her long, brunette locks, which flowed back across the top of her head and hung down along her back. Furthermore, Sonders’ head was turned to the right side as her dark eyes constricted and her plump lips parted slightly to complete her seductive expression.

As share by The Inquisitr on June 19, Sonders similarly sizzled with a recent update in which she flaunted her chiseled abs while sporting a skimpy crop top and Daisy Dukes. That photo went on to amass more than 6,000 likes.