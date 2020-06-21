Josiah Duggar Celebrates His First Father’s Day With Daughter Bella In Adorable Instagram Snaps

This is Josiah Duggar’s first Father’s Day with his 7-month-old daughter Bella. In honor of the special day, his wife Lauren posted a sweet message to him on Instagram. There was also two adorable snapshots that seemed to depict the special bond that the father and daughter share.

The photos appear to have been taken in a field or grassy area somewhere near their home in Arkansas. There was a perfect blend of greenery and sunlight shining through the trees. In the first Instagram snap, Josiah was holding Bella up in his arms and leaning the baby towards him slightly. He gave her a kiss on her chubby little cheek just as the pic was snapped. The Duggar dad wore a light blue dress shirt and a pair of blue jeans for the photo op with his daughter. It also looked like he may have gotten a recent haircut as well.

Bella Milagro Duggar had a sweet expression on her face that fans couldn’t get enough of. She was smiling big with her bright eyes wide open. She appeared to be looking at something behind where Josiah was standing as he was giving her a smooch. The baby girl wore a peach colored one-piece outfit and her bare feet were dangling as her dad was holding her. The Duggar granddaughter also had a headband with a bow attached situated towards the front of her small head. She doesn’t seem to have much hair just yet.

The second picture showed Josiah stooping down with Bella on one knee in the grass. The Counting On star had just picked a dandelion for her to look at. She looked very intent and serious as she appears to be staring at it.

Lauren Duggar shared in the post that Bella is just starting to say a few words. She revealed that the baby has already said “dada” just in time for Father’s Day. The couple’s Instagram followers loved seeing the special moments between them.

“Look at that sweet face! she looks just like you!!” someone told Josiah.

“That is the cutest baby ever her eyes are gorgeous,” another fan said.

“Happy Fathers Day Si,” a third follower said.

Another new season of Counting On is expected to begin on July 7. That was changed earlier this month from June 30 when it was originally supposed to air. Bella’s birth will be just one of the highlights of the new season, as well as the other Duggar babies that have been born over the past few months.