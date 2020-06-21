Lydia Farley Sizzles In A Black Lace Bra Top And Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Sunday and mesmerized her fans with a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Lydia could be seen rocking a black lace bra that perfectly hugged her curves. She teamed the bra with a pair of denim daisy dukes that drew attention toward her perfect abs and lean legs. She also wore a printed white shirt atop her bra but slipped it off her shoulders.

She opted for minimal makeup to flaunt her natural beauty. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a nude lipstick, lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders and bosoms. In terms of accessories, Lydia kept it very simple and only opted for two silver rings, one in each hand.

Lydia did not include a geotag, but the snap was apparently captured in her home, against the background of a large shelf. Some books could also be seen sitting on the shelf. Lydia stood with her legs slightly spread apart and held a camera in one hand. She placed the other hand on her hair, tilted her head, looked toward the ground, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

Within five hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Lydia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 300 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful smile.

“OMG! Look at them abs though!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have a wonderful smile. I love you so much, Lydia,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look so lovely, sweetheart! You surely have the hottest body on Instagram,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and freaking seexxxy with such a smoking hot body,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “marry me,” “my babe,” and “the epitome of perfection,” to express their admiration for Lydia.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the video to show appreciation and support, including Ukrainian model Katrin Freud, Vanessa Christine, and Metisha.

Whether she wears stylish outfits or strips down to her bikinis and lingerie, Lydia never fails to impress her fans. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Lydia took to the photo-sharing platform on June 6 and shared a video in which she could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that she left partially unzipped to show off a glimpse of her decolletage.