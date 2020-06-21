Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves And Fit Figure In Tiny Top And Thong

Internet sensation Bella Araujo stunned fans around the world on social media after she shared a revealing image of herself on Sunday, June 21. She posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 29-year-old from Brazil, photographed herself indoors with her cellphone. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, posing with her hips propped out and her right hand up to her chest. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted a bit and directed her gaze straight at the phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair, which featured an ombre dye-job and dark roots, was styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her left shoulders.

Bella also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup for the image — a move that added a significant amount of glamour to her look. The application looked to include a full coverage foundation, peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, light eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a pink lipstick.

Still, it was her famous and killer curves that easily stood out the most in the photo, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white top that featured an off-the-shoulder design and loose semi-long sleeves. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it was a bit sheer, showing off the model’s black bra underneath. The garment also tightly hugged her busty chest while it displayed nearly her entire midriff, as it was quite cropped.

She teamed the top with a pair of revealing emerald-colored panties. The underwear did not conceal much as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that showed off her curvaceous hips, pert derriere, and muscular legs. The bottom’s high-waisted side straps also drew eyes toward her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of gray and lime green athletic trainers.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Manaus, Brazil.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she indicated that the photo was documenting her workout for the day. She further revealed that her sneakers were designed by Box 200.

The eye-catching image was met with a great deal of approval and support from her fans, amassing more than 40,000 likes in just two hours after going live. An additional 900 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and daring outfit.

“You are so inspirational,” one user wrote, in Portuguese.

“Marvelous,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer asserted.

Bella has displayed her figure on social media in more than one sizzling snapshot, especially as of lately.