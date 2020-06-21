‘The Bachelor’ Couple Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller Pose For Instagram Photo After Lunch Date In Her Hometown

The unlikely couple posed for their first official Instagram photo together after a day date in Virginia.

The Bachelor star Chris Soules and his girlfriend Victoria Fuller finally showed their faces together on Instagram. The long-rumored couple posed side by side during a lunch date in Fuller’s hometown after months of dating rumors.

In a new Instagram post by the Leaping Lizard Cafe in Virginia Beach, VA, the Bachelor Nation stars were seen in their first official photo as a couple. In the pic, Fuller, 26, was wearing a denim mini skirt and matching off-shoulder jacket as she wrapped her arms around her man as they stood by a window inside the cozy eatery. Soules, 38, was all smiles as he looked at the camera while snuggling his new girlfriend.

In the caption to the post, the two are are described as “the cutest Bachelor couple.”

In comments to the photo, some Bachelor fans couldn’t believe that the rumored relationship is actually real.

“Together in the flesh,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like [Victoria Fuller] and [Chris Soules] made it official,” a second fan added.

“2020 bingo square I never saw coming,” another wrote.

“The most dramatic lunch ever,” another fan joked before tagging Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

The photo marks the first time the two have posed together for a close-up shot, but there were several teasers that they were spending time together beforehand. In April, Fuller took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing in a bedroom with the caption “Farm life.” She tagged the photo Arlington, Iowa, which is Soules’ hometown. A few days later, Soules shared a sunset photo of him holding mystery woman up in the air.

Last month, The Bachelor host Harrison admitted even he was surprised by the unlikely couple.

“Nobody saw it coming… but great,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “I guess he slid into her DMs… I don’t know, but good on them. I hope they’re happy and I hope she’s driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff.”

While the two seem like an out-of-the-blue Bachelor pairing — Soules’ Bachelor season was eons ago while Fuller is new to the franchise as of late last year — the two reality TV veterans have both weathered public storms. Soules dealt with tragedy in 2017 when he was involved in a fatal tractor crash in Iowa, and Fuller found herself in hot water earlier this year when a past modeling job she was involved in used a controversial “White Lives Matter” slogan.

Late last month it was reported that Soules and Fuller are “exclusively” dating, but there was no proof of the coupling until now.