Brandi Cyrus Rocks A Textured Bikini In A Shower For A Humorous Instagram Update

Brandi posed in a shower with a chain pull.

Brandi Cyrus showed off her sexy and humorous sides in the Instagram post that she shared with her 1.1 million followers on Saturday. The 33-year-old sister of pop star Miley Cyrus was pictured modeling a bikini, and she cracked a joke about how Instagram’s community guidelines on nudity forced her to wear the garment.

The podcast host was pictured standing inside an outdoor shower with wooden walls. Brandi was grasping the large silver ring on a long pull-chain and yanking on it, and she was looking up at the out-of-frame shower head as it shot water straight down. Brandi wasn’t yet underneath the spray.

In the caption of her post, Brandi made it clear that she doesn’t usually wear a bathing suit when she showers. However, she noted that her photo wouldn’t have lasted long on Instagram if she hadn’t been sporting a bikini when her photo was snapped.

Brandi’s textured two-piece was a warm blush color that complemented her tan skin. While the garment was unadorned, it was constructed out of a stretchy crinkle fabric that gave it a unique appearance.

Brandi’s bralette-style top had wide shoulder straps and a square neckline that teased a small amount of cleavage. Her matching bottoms featured a classic cut with high legs that highlighted her athletic thighs. The garment’s waistline scooped down a few inches below the navel, so Brandi’s trim, taut, and toned midsection was on full display.

Brandi wore her long blond hair down, and her glossy mane appeared to have a slight natural wave to it. It looked like she sported a minimal amount of makeup, including a light coat of mascara and pink lip gloss. A coy smile played on her lips as she looked up at the shower head.

A light inside the shower cast a golden glow over Brandi’s body, and it made the tiny water droplets on her thighs glisten. The background of Brandi’s photo was pitch black, indicating that it was taken at night.

In the comments section of her post, Brandi added a few hashtags that revealed some details about her photo. It was seemingly snapped during a “glamping” trip in the Smoky Mountains of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She also revealed that got her bikini from TJ Swim by tagging the brand.

Brandi’s Instagram followers have liked her post over 21,000 times since she initially uploaded her photo. A number of messages in the comments section were responses to her caption.

“Damn instagram spoils all the fun,” wrote one admirer.

“I thought you were nude for a second,” another commenter wrote.

“Queen of showering in a swimsuit,” wrote a third fan.

“Your body is insane!!!” a fourth remark read.

