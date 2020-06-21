Carmen Electra Flips Hamburgers In A Pink Bikini

Carmen Electra stunned in an orange-pink bikini in a photo she shared on Instagram on Sunday, June 21. The summery shot was perfect for the first day of the season, which the iconic model made mention of in the caption of the post.

Though the model-actor did not reveal the location of the photo, it appeared to be a beautiful day, with the sun shining brightly.

She stood in front of an open grill, hamburger patties and buns in front of her. She held a spatula with one hand, a patty placed on it. She looked off-camera, the corners of her mouth turned upwards into a large, open-mouthed smile. The photo looked to be taken mid-laugh. Her pearly white teeth glinted in the light.

The pink two-piece top was ruched in the middle and featured a low neckline, showing off a hint of Carmen’s cleavage and buxom bust. Her toned midriff was on full display.

The bikini bottoms matched the top in hue, and rode low on her waist. They sported small ties on each hip.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulders in loose, beachy waves. Her tresses looked to be a light brown underneath, giving her locks a slight two-toned look.

Carmen’s thin brows arched high over her blue eyes, which seemed to be rimmed with heavy black liner. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone.

She appeared to wear a pink blush on her cheeks that matched her swimsuit.

She looked to be wearing a rosy pink color on her lips.

Carmen’s followers flocked to the comments, leaving her messages about everything from her stunning looks to the meal she was grilling.

Some loved her ensemble.

“You look beautiful in pink Carmen, happy Sunday!” exclaimed one person, adding two smiley faces and two pink hearts to their comment.

Others still were here for the food.

“Mmm hamburgers,” wrote a social media user, punctuating their comment with a thumbs-up and two hamburger emoji.

“I’ll take one ty,” said a third follower, including three red hearts and two smiley faces blowing kisses.

“What time is the food gonna be ready,” inquired a fourth fan. “I might be late.”

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up close to 28,000 likes and received more than 600 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Carmen previously shared an even racier picture with her fans. In that shot, she appeared scantily clad in nothing but a feather boa.