Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Relaxes In Bed In A Crop Top & Undies While Watching Netflix

Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna stunned her one million Instagram followers after posting a sizzling picture where she wore a revealing ensemble while binging television in bed.

For the occasion, the Russian model wore a sleeveless crop top. The garment featured a chic high neckline, and the beige hue added a casual and cozy vibe to the photo.

Lvovna completed the ensemble with a pair of beige and black striped underwear. The beige perfectly complemented Lvovna’s top, while the black hue highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin.

Lvovna kept the rest of her look fresh and simple, with her brown curly hair styled into a deep side part and no accessories. Her makeup was fresh-faced, appearing to consist of the smallest swipe of mascara.

In her caption, Lvovna admitted that her own favorite show to binge watch was Criminal Minds, a show about the FBI Behavioral Unit’s role in helping to solve gruesome crimes. A laptop open on a page that appeared to be Netflix rested on her bed.

Followers went wild over the shot, awarding the latest update over 45,000 likes and more than 650 comments. Many of the messages were glowing compliments for the fitness model.

“You’re so gorgeous,” raved one awestruck fan, adding the open-eye face emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Wow so beautiful,” echoed a second, along with both a red heart and red rose emoji.

Other comments were replies to Lvovna’s question, in which she asked fans about their own favorite shows. Popular answers included hits such as The Office, Sons of Anarchy, and Breaking Bad.

“Rocko’s Modern Life. Beautiful as always Eva,” was another reply, which included a number of kissing-face emoji.

“I don’t watch tv… I watch your Tik Toks,” teased a fourth fan, concluding the comment with a red heart.

Fans of the model would likely claim that Lvovna deserves some time to relax and decompress after facing a number of challenges on her path to popularity Instagram. In an interview with Voyage MIA, Lvovna explained that as her numbers of followers grew, so did the hate-mail that she received.

“No, [it] definitely was not a smooth road. There were a lot of instances where I wanted to give up and quit. Being an online figure is hard because everything you do is constantly being scrutinized by millions of people. You also receive a lot of praise, as well as a lot of hate from random people,” she confessed.

The relaxing Sunday also comes after the model has posted a number of grueling workouts over the past few weeks, including one intense ab-focused session, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.