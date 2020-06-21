Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson In Honor Of Father’s Day With Adorable Instagram Photos

Ciara took the opportunity to thank Russell Wilson for the role he plays in their family via Instagram.

On Sunday, June 21, Ciara posted a sweet message for Russell on her timeline. In addition to her kind words, she also shared multiple photos of Russell with her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, and the couple’s daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, 3. The first image showed Russell and the children parked outside in a white convertible. They smiled for the camera while enjoying a sunny day outdoors. In the second photo, Russell held Future and Sienna on his lap, and it appeared to have been taken when Sienna was still a baby. Russell and Future made silly faces as he held the baby’s sippy cup in one hand.

Ciara then added a third post that was a collage of multiple moments the family has shared together. One photo at the bottom of the collage was a photo of the four of them. It was taken when they were honored with becoming a part of the Seattle Seahawks’ ownership group back in August 2019. She also posted a photo of Russell at one of Future’s baseball games, as well as moments when he and the kids were relaxing at home.

“There’s not a moment or day where you don’t think of or include our little ones,” Ciara wrote underneath the post.

“Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you. Happy Fathers Day Honey.”

After she published the photo, Ciara received more than 300,000 likes on the post. Russell also commented and said he is “forever grateful” to be in her and their children’s lives. He continued to say how excited he is to welcome another baby Wilson later this year. On January 30, Ciara announced via Instagram she and Russell are expecting a baby by flaunting her growing baby bump during their vacation to Turks and Caicos.

Russell and Ciara first went public with their relationship back in 2015. Prior to dating Russell, Ciara was engaged to rapper Future and the two welcomed Future Zahir in 2013. Although Russell didn’t have any children at the time, he committed to being another father to Ciara’s son and recently shared how the experience shaped his life for the better. In an interview with Good Morning America, Russell said taking care of a child that isn’t biologically his opened his eyes to what fatherhood truly means.

“Being a stepdad… has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love,” he shared.