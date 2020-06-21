Jerry Nadler Says Senate Republicans Are ‘Corrupt’

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York described Republicans in the United States Senate as “corrupt,” Politico reported.

Speaking with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Nadler — who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — argued that Republicans are corrupt for refusing to launch investigations into President Donald Trump and his allies.

Some have called for the impeachment of Attorney General William Barr, who ousted Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Berman was allegedly removed from his post while leading an investigation into Trump.

“We have a corrupt Republican majority in the Senate, which will not consider impeachment no matter what the evidence and no matter what the facts,” Nadler said when asked whether he would consider moving forward with impeachment proceedings against Barr.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump last year, over his contacts with the Ukrainian government. All Senate Republicans but one — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment filed by the House.

Tapper asked Nadler whether he believes all Senate Republicans are corrupt for voting to acquit the president.

“I think in the sense of being corrupt against the interest of the country, yes,” the New York Democrat responded.

Although Nadler apparently does not believe Barr will be impeached, his panel is investigating Berman’s ousting.

Nadler also discussed former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s refusal to testify before the United States Congress. Bolton was fired in September last year. He has since turned against Trump.

The national security expert also authored a book detailing the president’s allegedly inappropriate behavior.

“He refused to testify before the House,” Nadler said of Bolton, before once again blasting “corrupt” Republicans.

“And the Senate, of course, was never going to call him because the Senate Republicans were not interested in any evidence,” he said.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: "If [Trump] were not president — I think he would have been indicted and should have been." pic.twitter.com/KuFzZLS3QD — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2020

As Politico noted, leaked excerpts of Bolton’s upcoming memoir allege that House Democrats mishandled the impeachment inquiry by narrowly focusing on Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian government.

Bolton has been criticized for refusing to testify before Congress, with some suggesting that he withheld information in order to promote book sales.

Trump and his allies have tried to stop the release of Bolton’s book, claiming that it contains classified information. Trump has repeatedly attacked Bolton, promising retaliation.

“Bolton broke the law and has been called out and rebuked for so doing, with a really big price to pay,” the president wrote in a recent Twitter message.