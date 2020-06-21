Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Toned Bod In Tight Blue Leopard-Print Sports Bra & Leggings

Stephanie Sanzo continued to wow her Instagram fans today with a new share. She opted for a tight workout ensemble for the photo, and flaunted her very toned physique.

She stood with her body angled towards the camera and gazed into the distance with a smile on her face. Her muscular arms were by her sides, and she placed her right hand on her upper thigh.

Her outfit included a blue leopard-print sports bra with thick straps, a low neckline, and a tight fit. Her cleavage was hard to miss along with her toned abs. Her matching leggings had a high-waisted fit with the waistband falling on her belly button, and there were multiple seams that brought attention to her waist and inner legs.

Stephanie wore her hair in a low ponytail with a side part. Her loose bangs framed her face, and the rest of her locks were brushed behind her shoulders. And although she rocked a workout ensemble, her makeup application was as glam as ever and apparently included silver eyeshadow with brown and silver highlights under her brows, lots of pink blush, and matching lipstick. She also sported a variety of jewelry like her sparkling stud earrings and a short gold charm necklace.

The fitness model posed inside a dimly lit gym, although her figure was perfectly illuminated by a flash.

The photo has been liked over 34,100 times so far, and her supporters took to the comments section to discuss the new update.

“Love the tips You look amazing!!” exclaimed a devotee, taking note of her caption.

“Great tips! Totally needed during this time,” noted a second admirer.

“I’m losing my motivation to train at home now and I seriously don’t know what to do. Like, the last time I trained and ate healthy was two or three weeks ago!” exclaimed a third social media user, and they were lucky enough to get a response from Stephanie.

“It’s just one of those things that you need to make as a routine (an event that is part of your day),” advised the model.

In addition, the sensation posted a multi-part update a few days ago, that time rocking another workout ensemble. She opted for a light yellow sports bra with black straps and a pair of booty shorts. The bottoms were black with a high waistline and a white logo on her left hip. In a variety of video clips, Stephanie showed off her strength by working out with heavy weights, and managed to look chic throughout with her makeup application.