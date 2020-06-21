Lily Adrianne Puts Her Peachy Posterior On Full Display In New Instagram Pic

Kiwi lingerie model Lily Adrianne logged into her Instagram account on Sunday and treated her fans to a very hot booty snapshot.

In the pic, Lily could be seen rocking a light-pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. She wore a skimpy, strapless bra that enabled her to show off major sideboob. She teamed the bra with a pair of thong-style panties with an elasticated band.

To pose for the picture, Lily could be seen standing in a garden against the background of some trees. She turned her back toward the camera, looked toward the ground, and slightly puckered her lips.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup but opted for subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, pink blush, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows.

Lily wore her long, raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back.

In the caption, Lily asked her fans about their biggest wishes. She also took to the comments section and asked her fans to click the link in her bio to take a look at her uncensored pictures.

Within less than an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 19,000 likes. Many of Lily’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 760-plus messages to praise her perfect derriere and sensual sense of style. Others enthusiastically replied to the caption and expressed their biggest wishes.

“My biggest wish is to make you a part of my life,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“You are so sexy. I wish to meet you in person,” another user chimed in.

“Lily, you’re absolutely gorgeous with an amazing body!! The hottest on Instagram,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are so beautiful, babe. My biggest wish is to take you out for dinner and present a ring to you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “perfect,” “best booty,” and “queen” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Maria Eduarda and Anastasiya Kvitko.

Lily teases her fans with her skin-baring snapshots almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she could be seen rocking a leopard-print bikini that enabled her to put her sexy figure on full display. As of the writing of this article, the snap has amassed more than 77,000 likes.