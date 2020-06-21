Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The ‘Best Dad’ & Shares Photos With All Four Of Their Kids

Kim Kardashian shared how much she appreciates husband Kanye West on Father’s Day.

The KKW Beauty CEO took to her Instagram page to celebrate her man on Sunday, June 21. She posted two photos of her, West and their four children- North, 7, Saint,4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1 outside as acres of land served as their backdrop. In the first photo, the fashion-forward family served multiple poses and were photographed looking in different directions. Kardashian stood at the center of the snap and wore a long, teal leather jacket over a brown dress. As she held Psalm on one side of her body, her fans could see she was wearing sunglasses and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. West was alongside her wearing an all-black leather outfit, a yellow t-shirt and black shades. Saint and Psalm wore blue outfits, and Saint accessorized his outfit with a black bandana. North posed next to her mom wearing a light green and brown cow-printed dress with tan boots while Chicago seemed to be looking for something while wearing a red top and cornrows.

In the second photo, Kardashian decided to only post a snap of her boys enjoying the outdoors. West posed next to his sons and placed his hand on Saint’s shoulder. Psalm stood next to his big brother as they looked towards the camera. The three were also joined by West’s father, Ray for the outdoor snapshot.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!!” Kardashian exclaimed in her caption. “Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!”

Kardashian and West first became parents when they welcomed North in 2013. After they tied the knot in 2014, the couple welcomed Saint in 2016. They then decided to have their younger children via surrogate in 2018 and 2019. Throughout the years, Kardashian has praised West for being a hands-on father to the kids and says he frequently shares his opinions on their habits and interests. Most recently, Kardashian said the couple has debated over North’s love for fashion and beauty. According to InStyle, West doesn’t allow North to wear makeup, though Kardashian still gets to “weigh-in” on other parts of their daughter’s wardrobe. West has also reportedly been Kardashian’s saving grace by helping with the children during their time in quarantine.

Kris Jenner also celebrated West on his special day. She posted a photo collage of the fathers in her immediate family including West, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner.

“How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!” she captioned the photo. “Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you! #HappyFathersDay.”