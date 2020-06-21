Kelly Gale Pops Her Bare Booty In Skimpy Swimsuit On A Boat

Kelly Gale has only shared five new Instagram posts this month, all of which were politically motivated by current events save for her newest update from today. In the snap, she struck a sexy pose aboard a boat and rocked a tight black swimsuit.

She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and rested her derrière on the top of a silver handrail. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry pout, and placed her hands on the top of glass doors. The doors were reflective, and offered a view of not just Kelly’s figure from another angle, but also of the ocean in the backdrop.

Her swimsuit had halter-style straps, a low scoop back, and a thong cut. She accessorized with a dual-toned pastel yellow-and-purple belt that she used to cinch her waist, and her sexy pose left her booty on show along with her toned arms and flawless skin.

Kelly wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and rocked a chic makeup application that apparently included silver eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick.

Behind her were a set of stairs, and the reflection revealed that it was a sunny day with hazy white clouds in the skies with other boats visible in the distance.

There was no geotag to inform her viewers of her actual location.

The post has received over 37,100 likes so far with many of her followers rushing to the comments section to gush abut her new share.

“Next bond girl,” suggested an admirer.

“This is what perfect looks like,” declared a second supporter.

There were also some people that noticed something odd about the picture.

“What happened to your leg???” asked a curious fan.

“Photoshop fails,” speculated a fourth social media user.

The followers were likely discussing the patch of green color on the back of her left leg by her derrière. And although others also suggested that it was a Photoshop issue, it may have been a shadow although it was hard to know for certain.

And in another Instagram pic from May 29, the stunner rocked another swimsuit. That time, she sported a teal bikini and a matching, colorful jacket that fell down her arms. Her bikini top had circular hardware in the center that brought attention to her cleavage. She posed on a boat again and placed her hands on either side of a silver railing. She gazed into the distance with a coy pout, and accessorized with a white baseball hat.