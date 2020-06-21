Jinger Duggar Pens Sweet Father’s Day Note To Husband Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar thanks her husband for being a great father.

Jinger Duggar is celebrating Father’s Day with husband, Jeremy Vuolo, at their home in Los Angeles. The stars of TLC’s Counting On share one adorable daughter, Felicity Nicole, and another little girl on the way. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Jinger sent a note to her spouse letting him know what a fantastic and loving father he is.

The Duggar daughter first reminisced on what it was like to see Jeremy holding Felicity for the very first time when she was born almost two years ago. The couple’s daughter will be celebrating her second birthday on July 19 and according to Jinger, her pastor husband has been there every step of the way by sharing in the responsibilities of caring for her. Since Felicity has gotten a bit older, Jinger indicated that the highlight of her day is when her daddy walks in the room.

The photo that accompanied the Father’s Day note revealed little Felicity sitting in a swing with Jeremy stooping down right beside her. It appears that he was making sure that she didn’t fall off. He had a huge smile on his face as his little girl was getting the hang of how to swing. She was hanging on tight with a cute expression on her face.

The former professional soccer player wore a white t-shirt and a pair of blue shorts. Felicity had on a pretty white sundress and a big white bow in her hair. It looks like it was a nice sunny day in California when the photo was snapped.

The photo’s background was blurry, but the location was likely in the couple’s own backyard. As previous Instagram posts had indicated, Jinger and Jeremy have stayed home with their daughter and away from other people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many of Jinger Duggar’s 1.3 million followers took the time to wish Jeremy a happy Father’s Day in the comments. Others told the expectant mom how much they loved her post to her husband.

“That was such a sweet story,” one of her fans said.

“Beautiful! Wishing Jeremy a very Happy Father’s Day,” another follower replied.

“I love the love you have for each other and your precious girl,” said a third fan.

A few says ago Jinger had shared a touching snapshot of her and Jeremy smooching, along with another moment of reminiscing on how they initially met. In addition, Jeremy had also posted a baby bump photo of his wife. Their second child is due sometime in November.