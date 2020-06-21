Amanda Cerny Flashes Bare Booty In Wardrobe Malfunction In New Instagram Share

Amanda Cerny is apparently enjoying herself in Miami, Florida, as she posted a new photo from the city on her Instagram page yesterday. She posed outside on a nice walkway and flashed her derrière in a revealing black skirt. She mentioned the wardrobe malfunction in her caption and embraced the slip-up.

She stood with her right shoulder to the camera and her right leg crossed in front. She raised both of her hands in the air with her palms up and smiled widely as she was apparently photographed mid-laugh.

Her outfit included a long-sleeved, flowy top with an embroidered design on the back, a high-waisted black skirt, and thigh-high stockings. The skirt had a high slit on the right side that was placed in such a way to leave her bare derrière showing. Her tights had an extra-large fishnet design, and she completed her look with a pair of dark heels with ankle straps.

Amanda wore her hair down and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders, accessorizing with a white headband and looking as chic as ever with her makeup application. It seemingly included silver eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick.

She stood on a tiled walkway with manicured landscaping in the backdrop, including leafy plants and palm trees. The photo was taken at night, but she was well-lit thanks to the bright streetlights. And although she didn’t elaborate on what she was up to in Miami, this was the first post with the city in the geotag that she’s shared recently.

The update has proven to be very popular, and it has racked up over 1.6 million likes. Her comments section was also packed with loving messages from her admirers.

“Woooooooow Oh my God Great style, beautiful creation,” raved a follower.

“Whenever I have a bad day, I see [sic] Amanda’s pictures,” shared a second fan.

“That’s good,i love your smile too btw,” expressed a third social media user.

Others responded to her caption.

“That’s just how they wear it in Miami,” joked another supporter.

In addition, the social media sensation posted another popular picture that received over 1.2 million likes. That time, she posed in front of a rustic bathroom sink and glanced over her right shoulder. She rocked a white bikini, and the top had thick straps, a low scoop neckline, and a zipper in the center. She wore a pair of matching thong bottoms and a long, sheer coverup skirt that fell around her feet and featured tropical scenery.