Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly ‘P*ssed’ At Brad Parscale For Promising Huge Turnout At Tulsa Rally

FEBRUARY 28: Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, speaks on stage with Laura Trump, President Donald Trumps daughter in-law and member of his 2020 reelection campaign, (not pictured) during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD.
Samuel Corum / Getty Images
Donald Trump’s campaign manager is reportedly in some hot water with the president’s daughter after failing to follow through on the big expectations he set for Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Throughout the week, campaign manager Brad Parscale had taken to Twitter to brag about the huge number of people who had registered for tickets for the campaign’s first live rally since early March, when the coronavirus resulted in nationwide shutdowns and prompted both Trump and Joe Biden to pause their campaigns. Saturday’s event was billed as a restart to Trump’s campaign, and Parscale made it sound as if hundreds of thousands of supporters would be on hand, both in the arena and in overflow areas to see the president.

But by the time of the event, Tulsa’s fire marshal estimated that just 6,200 people were in the arena to watch Trump speak — less than 1 percent of the number Parscale had bragged were seeking tickets to the rally.

As Lisa Mirando of CNN reported on Twitter, the failure to follow through on the promise of a huge crowd left Parscale in the crosshairs of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared.

“From our Chief White House@Acosta: Turns out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are ‘p*ssed’ at Trump Campaign Mgr. Brad Parscale for predicting a much larger turnout at the Tulsa rally last night than actually showed — only 6200. There were thousands of empty seats,” Mirando wrote.

As The Guardian reported, Parscale is facing growing criticism for raising expectations for the rally, only to bring disappointment to the campaign. The campaign manager has already spoken out, claiming that protesters blocked an entrance and prevented many people from entering — a claim that has been disputed by reporters on the ground who noted that only a small number of protesters showed up near one of the five entrances to the arena.

As The Inquisitr reported, the low attendance also forced the Trump campaign to make changes on the fly, canceling plans to have both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak at an overflow stage set up outside in the expectation that there would be many thousands of supporters who could not make it inside the arena.

It was not clear if Parscale could be in any trouble of losing his job, as Ivanka Trump reportedly carries significant sway with her father. Parscale earned a promotion to campaign manager after leading the digital operations of Trump’s 2016 campaign, being credited with effective targeting of supporters through online outreach.