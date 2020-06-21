Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Sweatshirt & High-Cut Underwear

On Sunday, June 21, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente shared a sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 23-year-old kneeling on a white couch adorned with throw pillows. Hanging wall art and what appears to be preserved wild grass in a tall white vase can be seen in the background. Yaslen arched her back, as she placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the back of her head. She turned her neck and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star sported a cropped pink-and-white sweatshirt that had been customized by the company Royals By G. She paired the sweatshirt with high-cut pink underwear that left little to the imagination. The ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The model accessorized the sexy look with numerous earrings and a belly button ring.

Yaslen styled her blond hair in a sleek side part and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows and a few coats of mascara. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Royals By G by tagging the company.

The provocative photo quickly racked up over 14,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow Yaslen @yalsenxoxo! You look so beautiful and so gorgeous today,” wrote one fan, along with a string of red heart emoji.

“Oh my… looks like [the] hottest among hotties is here,” remarked a different devotee.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous omg a masterpiece,” chimed in another admirer

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a revealing white top and a coordinating miniskirt. Fans seemed to have loved the tantalizing post as it has racked up more than 39,000 likes since it was shared.