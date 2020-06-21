Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton For Helping ‘Raise’ Her Sons In Sweet Father’s Day Post

Gwen's post included multiple photos of Blake spending quality time with her kids from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani acknowledged just how important of a role Blake Shelton plays in her young sons’ lives by wishing her boyfriend a happy Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Gwen, 50, took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the special man in her life. She thanked Blake, 44, for helping her raise her kids in a post that her fans just couldn’t quit gushing over.

Blake has never had any children of his own, but he’s stepped up to become a father figure to the four sons that Gwen shares with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Gwen’s Instagram post included a slideshow of photos showing just how involved her boyfriend of four years has become in the lives of Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

In the first photo, a smiling Blake and Zuma were holding up a silly crayon drawing that appeared to depict a puppy making a snack out of another dog’s poo. The second photo showed Blake cuddling Apollo. The little boy was clad in an orange jack-o’-lantern shirt, and he was sitting in Blake’s lap. Blake posed with Kingston and Zuma in the third snap. The two brothers were both wearing camouflage shirts similar to those that Blake often sports when he’s hunting or hanging out on his property in Oklahoma.

The next shot showed Blake, Gwen, and Apollo snuggled up together. In the following photo, Blake helped an excited-looking Apollo hold up a massive fish. There were two pictures of Apollo and Blake rocking camo apparel, and the green print made yet another appearance in the final photo. It was a shot of Blake sitting on a large armchair with an animal hide slung over its back. Kingston was perched on one corner of the seat, and Zuma was leaning against the chair as Blake placed his arm around him. Gwen was sitting on the chair’s arm behind Zuma, and Betty the hound dog was squeezed in next to Blake on the opposite side of the crowded piece of furniture.

Gwen’s Instagram followers were thrilled that she decided to pay tribute to Blake on Father’s Day this year.

“Wow! You sure can see the love between Blake and the boys! So heartwarming,” wrote one fan in the comments section of Gwen’s post.

“So cute how Apollo loves to cuddle Blake’s face,” another remark read.

“Such an amazing man entered your family and made it whole,” a third admirer said.

Gwen’s boys have spent a lot of time around Blake in recent months. They joined their mother on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, and Blake has shared some insight into what their life has been like. The “God’s Country” singer revealed that he was helping with the boys’ homeschooling, which he described as “hell.” However, he has enjoyed spending time with the boys outdoors, and he’s even taught them how to catch crayfish.